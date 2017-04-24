FG tasks Nigerian doctors in Diaspora...

FG tasks Nigerian doctors in Diaspora on health sector

Read more: Vanguard

The Federal Government on Tuesday challenged the Nigerian medical doctors in the Diaspora to use their knowledge and expertise to develop the nation's health sector. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the task when the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America visited her in Abuja.

Chicago, IL

