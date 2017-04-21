Fans Electrocuted Watching Match on T...

Fans Electrocuted Watching Match on TV in Nigeria; 7 Dead

Police say seven people are dead and several others were rushed to the hospital after an electric cable fell on fans in Calabar, a city in southern Nigeria, according to BBC News . Witnesses said they heard a "loud explosion" that came from an electrical transformer.

Chicago, IL

