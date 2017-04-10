Expert urge Nigerians to demand accou...

Expert urge Nigerians to demand accountability for taxes paid

Vanguard

Mrs Morenike Babington-Ashaye, a former chairman of Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, has called on Nigerians to demand for accountability, transparency and good governance over the administration of the taxes they pay. However, she said this could be achieved through regular public sensitisation that would help in enlightening citizens on the importance of participating in governance.

