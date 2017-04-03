Europe deports 50 more Nigerians

Their deportation is coming barely 48 hours after another set of 40 Nigerians were deported by the Italian Government, for similar reasons. The fresh batch of deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos at about 7.36 a.m. The deportees, comprising of 48 males and two females, were brought back in a chartered Privileged Time aircraft, with registration number EC-L20.

