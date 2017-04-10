Ericsson challenges Nigeria to go dig...

Ericsson challenges Nigeria to go digital for global competitiveness

11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

THE new Managing Director of Ericsson Nigeria, Rutger Reman, has challenged Nigeria to ensure that all its activities go digital to compete favourably on the global scene. This is also as the global mobile equipment manufacturers predicted that more people would be connected, leading to an increase of 1.03 billion global mobile subscriptions in 2022.

Chicago, IL

