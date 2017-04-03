Ensure safety of Nigerians in Diaspora, Onyeama tells ambassadors-designate
By Victoria Ojeme The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has urged non-career ambassadors-designate to work closely with foreign governments to ensure the safety of Nigerians in diaspora. Onyeama gave this remarks due to frequent incidence of attacks on Nigerians in foreign countries, with the recent incident involving four Nigerian students who were attacked by a mob in India.
