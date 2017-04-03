Edo, Abia Governors say Pinnick new C...

Edo, Abia Governors say Pinnick new CAF position a plus for Nigeria

11 hrs ago

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Sunday lauded the elevation of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation , Amaju Pinnick, into the Confederation of African Football . Obaseki and Ikpeazu stated this to newsmen on separate interviews after attending a thanksgiving mass at First Baptist Church in Warri, Delta to celebrate Pinnick's election as CAF executive committee member.

Chicago, IL

