EASTER: Saraki, Dogara, Wike, others preach mutual respect among Nigerians

AS Christians join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Easter, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called for mutual respect among adherents of various faiths in the country. Saraki, who said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, urged Nigerians to unite in confronting the development challenges facing the nation.

