Dog saves wedding party from suicide bomber in Nigeria
A dog at a Nigerian wedding party grappled with a suicide bomber until her explosives detonated, killing the animal as well. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35596398.ece/a031e/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-c778e8f6-6d6d-44cf-8ed6-2252b0f5e89b_I1.jpg A dog at a Nigerian wedding party grappled with a suicide bomber until her explosives detonated, killing the animal as well.
