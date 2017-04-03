Dog saves wedding guests from suicide bomber
A female suicide bomber died when she detonated explosives on her body after she was attacked by a guard dog in Nigeria's north-eastern Borno state as she attempted to enter a hall where a wedding ceremony was taking place. The dog, which died as the teenager detonated the Improvised Explosive Device , saved the lives of numerous people on Sunday night at the Belbelo community centre in the Jere local government area, Sahara Reporters reported.
