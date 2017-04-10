Delhi: Nigerian held for theft

Delhi: Nigerian held for theft

Read more: The Indian Express

Police on Saturday arrested a Nigerian national for his alleged involvement in two cases of theft of electronic gadgets in south Delhi. With the arrest of the accused, Mohammad Ali Awal, aged 27, police claimed to have worked out two cases of thefts reported from Safdarjang Enclave and Mehrauli areas.

Chicago, IL

