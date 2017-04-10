Delhi: Nigerian held for theft
Police on Saturday arrested a Nigerian national for his alleged involvement in two cases of theft of electronic gadgets in south Delhi. With the arrest of the accused, Mohammad Ali Awal, aged 27, police claimed to have worked out two cases of thefts reported from Safdarjang Enclave and Mehrauli areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC