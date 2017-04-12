Death toll in Nigeria meningitis outb...

Death toll in Nigeria meningitis outbreak up to 489

Kaduna-THE Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, yesterday, said Nigeria needed $1 billion to vaccinate about 21 million persons in northern states susceptible to Cerebro-spinal Meningitis, CSM. Also, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, said that it was sad for governors to see the number of deaths recorded in their states due to meningitis.

Chicago, IL

