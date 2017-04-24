Compliance Institute of Nigeria flags...

Compliance Institute of Nigeria flags off training workshop tomorrow

In its bid to improve the culture of compliance and discipline in the banking sector as part of measures to increase productivity, and strengthen growth in Nigeria's financial industry, the Compliance Institute, Nigeria holds its flagship training programme and workshop in Abuja starting tomorrow Saturday April 29 and will run to May 6, 2017. The flagship event, an education and networking platform for professionals working in the Compliance profession across the banking industry and financial institutions in Nigeria, will play host to seasoned speakers drawn from the financial institutions and others.

Chicago, IL

