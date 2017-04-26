.com | Triple suicide blasts hit Nigeria's Maiduguri: sources

.com | Triple suicide blasts hit Nige...

Triple suicide blasts hit Nigeria's Maiduguri: sources

News24

Three suicide bombings rocked the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, killing one civilian militia member and injuring several others, security personnel said. The bombings came two days after multiple suicide attacks near the strategic city that killed four members of the civilian joint taskforce and injured two others.

