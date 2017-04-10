Cleric calls on Nigeria leaders to be selfless

T he parish priest of African church Cathedral Salem has called on those entrusted with the leadership of the country to think about the well-being of its citizens ahead of themselves, even as he charged them to discharge their responsibilities with humility in order to reduce the hardship Nigerians are experiencing. Reverend Lawrence Olaoluwa, of the African church, Mende parish, Maryland, made this call during the Salem Day celebration titled: "Entering into your glory" at the Cathedral Salem in Lagos.

