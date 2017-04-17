China pumps $100bn to Africa, urges Nigerian govt on self-sustaining economy

The Chinese government has expressed the urgent need for African governments to be independent of their development, saying Nigeria, as the major African power, is expected to lead a self-sustaining economy. It also pointed out the fact that China is highly interested in maintaining a deeper cooperation with Africa, while stressing that African governments and firms, with preference for small and medium scale enterprises , including Nigeria, should come out with workable plans to enable them benefit from the $60 billion funding support from the Chinese government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.