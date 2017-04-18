China CRCC to build varsity in Nigeria
China Railway Construction Corporation, CRCC, Limited, yesterday, said it had concluded plans to build a university in Nigeria, with 90 per cent staff being Nigerians. Speaking during an interactive session with Nigerian journalists, at CRCC headquarters, in Beijing, Executive President, Cao Baogang, said Nigeria was China's most cherished market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|15 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC