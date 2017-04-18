China CRCC to build varsity in Nigeria

China CRCC to build varsity in Nigeria

10 hrs ago

China Railway Construction Corporation, CRCC, Limited, yesterday, said it had concluded plans to build a university in Nigeria, with 90 per cent staff being Nigerians. Speaking during an interactive session with Nigerian journalists, at CRCC headquarters, in Beijing, Executive President, Cao Baogang, said Nigeria was China's most cherished market.

