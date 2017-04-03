CAF election: Nigeria is the winner - Pinnick

P resident of the Nigeria Football Federation , Amaju Pinnick yesterday declared that his victory at the just concluded elections into the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football is for the entire Nigerian people. Pinnick who spoke to journalists in his office said he was appreciative of the enormous support which he received from all Nigerians especially members of the board of the NFF who gave him the first endorsement.

