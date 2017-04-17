Buhari's anti corruption fight good o...

Buhari's anti corruption fight good omen for Nigeria - Shekarau

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Former Minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has lauded the anti corruption fight by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a good omen. "I am a strong advocate of anti corruption fight, as I set up an anti corruption and public complaints commission in Kano State in 2005a 3. Shekarau further urged that "nobody should be above the law in this direction; there should also be respect, adherence and respect for the rule of law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC