Buhari's anti corruption fight good omen for Nigeria - Shekarau

Former Minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has lauded the anti corruption fight by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a good omen. "I am a strong advocate of anti corruption fight, as I set up an anti corruption and public complaints commission in Kano State in 2005a 3. Shekarau further urged that "nobody should be above the law in this direction; there should also be respect, adherence and respect for the rule of law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.