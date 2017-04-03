Buhari has not disappointed Nigerians -Dogara
But if you sit down with him and engage him on national and international issues, Dogara comes off as deeply entrenched in the art of politicking and governance, unwilling to give up his view point on any issue. On the other hand, if you frown at any matter relating to the National Assembly or where Nigeria is heading under President Muhammadu Buhari, his views may surprise you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC