British Airways commends Nigerian govt on completion of Abuja Airport

Mr Kola Olayinka, the airline's Regional Commercial Manager for West Africa, lauded the government in a statement on Saturday in Lagos. Olayinka said that the airline had commenced flights to and from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, after the Airport's timely runway repairs and re-opening.

