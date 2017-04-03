Boko Haram kills eight, abducts women...

Boko Haram kills eight, abducts women in NE Nigeria: sources21 min ago

Boko Haram jihadists have killed eight loggers near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, vigilantes and residents told AFP. The Islamist gunmen on Saturday stopped nine loggers in a pickup truck near Kayamla village, 10 kilometres from the city, murdering eight while one managed to escape.

