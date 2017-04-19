Boko Haram Conflict Erodes Nigeria's Wheat Crop as Farmers Flee

Wheat growers in Nigeria's northeast have abandoned their farms under the onslaught of the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency, a setback for the country's efforts to cut imports by boosting local production, a research agency said. "Wheat production in the zone has declined to just 20 percent of what it used to be due to insurgency," Oluwashina Olabanji, executive director of the Lake Chad Research Institute, said in an interview in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

