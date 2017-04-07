Boko Haram attacks, burns Nigerian ar...

Boko Haram attacks, burns Nigerian army base

The base, in Wajirko village in northeastern Borno state, was burned and looted on Thursday after members of Boko Harm, the anti-government group with Islamic State ties, attacked a military convoy. Five soldiers were injured and were missing after the attack, a soldier said.

Chicago, IL

