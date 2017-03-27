Archbishop of Lagos pleads with Presidency, Senate to end face-off for Nigerians
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, on Sunday pleaded with the Presidency and the Senate to consider the interest of the citizenry and resolve the current face-off between them.
