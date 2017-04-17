APC responsible for Nigerians' suffer...

APC responsible for Nigerians' suffering-PDP

Sokoto-THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Sokoto State has said the "poor performance" of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at all levels of government is responsible for Nigerians' suffering, and that the party is an opposition to itself. Speaking through the party's state Secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Aliyu, yesterday, PDP described the current fracas between the Presidency and the Senate as an act of immaturity perpetrated by a bunch of people who had no positive feelings for the people they govern.

