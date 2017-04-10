Almajiri: Can we swear a foreigner hasn't ruled Nigeria before? - Reno

Former Special Assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on new media Reno Omokri has asked if Nigerians can swear that no foreigner has ruled Nigeria before. Reno in a series of tweets on his handle said that with the influx of the so called 'foreign almajiri' in Nigeria 'can we swear a foreigner hasn't ruled Nigeria before? Ex President Goodluck Jonathan flanked by ex Governor Aliyu Wammako and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III while ex Governor Saidu Dakingari of Kebbi ZState and others watched during the official ceremony to commission the Model Almajiri school at Gagi, Sokoto State.

