Akande decries failure of Nigeria's education system
GOVERNMENTS at the federal and state levels, have been advised to review the education policy in the country to ensure it contributes its quota to national development. The plea was made by Adeolu Akande, visiting professor, Department of Political Science and Public Administration, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, while delivering a public lecture on the Role of education in National Development at the Annual Award's Day of the National Progressive Youth Forum in Ibadan, Oyo State.
