African diplomats slam India over racist attacks

Representatives of 44 African countries accused the Indian government on Monday of failing to do enough to stop racist attacks on their nationals following a series of brutal assaults targeting Nigerians. Around a dozen people were injured, some seriously, when a mob angered by the death of a local teenager went on the rampage in a satellite city of New Delhi last Monday.

