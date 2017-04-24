Adeleke's burial postponed as eminent...

Adeleke's burial postponed as eminent Nigerians mourn

Newsmen report that Adeleke, a former civilian governor of Osun, died in the earlier hours of Sunday at Biket Hospital in Osogbo. Adeleke's corpse, which was brought to his residence in Ede at 1:10 pm in preparation for the Islamic burial rites, was returned back to Ladoke Akintola Hospital in Osogbo for autopsy.

