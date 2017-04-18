AAMA: Nigeria is now positioned to le...

AAMA: Nigeria is now positioned to lead continental maritime - CEO, NIMASA

AT the end of the just concluded 3 rd conference of the Association of Africa Maritime Administrations, AAMA, in Abuja, the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Peterside Dakuku, spoke with Vanguard's Maritime Correspondent, Godfrey Bivbere, on the benefits of the conference for the continent and Nigeria. Dakuku, who was unanimously elected first President of AAMA at the end of the conference, also spoke on sundry issues in Nigerian maritime.

