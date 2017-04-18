7 dead when electrical wire falls on Nigerian gathering
Police in Nigeria say seven people are dead after a live electrical wire fell onto a gathering of people watching football, but residents say the death toll is higher. Cross River state police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo says another 10 people are critically injured after the wire fell on the roof of a football viewing center in Calabar on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC