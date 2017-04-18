7 dead when electrical wire falls on ...

7 dead when electrical wire falls on Nigerian gathering

20 hrs ago

Police in Nigeria say seven people are dead after a live electrical wire fell onto a gathering of people watching football, but residents say the death toll is higher. Cross River state police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo says another 10 people are critically injured after the wire fell on the roof of a football viewing center in Calabar on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

