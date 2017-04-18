53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay Wedding'
Authorities in fiercely antigay Nigeria arrested 53 men for attending an unofficial same-sex wedding, though the accused's lawyers say they were actually at a birthday party. Homosexuality, including LGBT events and organizations, has been banned in the central African nation since 2014 and police have aggressively arrested gay and bisexual men since ; punishments include up to 14 years in prison and public whippings .
