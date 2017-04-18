53 arrested in Nigeria for celebrating gay wedding: Police1 hour ago
Nigerian police say they have arrested 53 young men who celebrated a gay wedding and charged them with "belonging to a gang of unlawful society." Prosecuting officer Mannir Nasir told a court today that the young men were arrested Saturday in the northern city of Zaria while attending a party organized for two men who got married last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|7 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC