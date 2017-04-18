53 arrested in Nigeria for celebratin...

53 arrested in Nigeria for celebrating gay wedding: Police1 hour ago

Nigerian police say they have arrested 53 young men who celebrated a gay wedding and charged them with "belonging to a gang of unlawful society." Prosecuting officer Mannir Nasir told a court today that the young men were arrested Saturday in the northern city of Zaria while attending a party organized for two men who got married last week.

