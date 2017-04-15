40 Nigerian deportees from Italy arri...

40 Nigerian deportees from Italy arrive Lagos

FOURTY Nigerians who were deported from Italy, arrived the cargo section of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, yesterday, aboard a chartered plane, Air Meridiana, with registration number E1-FNU at 8.30p.m. According to an immigration official, 39 of the deportees were returned because of immigration offences, while one, a male, was deported because of his involvement in drug-related matters.

Chicago, IL

