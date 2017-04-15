40 Nigerian deportees from Italy arrive Lagos

FOURTY Nigerians who were deported from Italy, arrived the cargo section of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, yesterday, aboard a chartered plane, Air Meridiana, with registration number E1-FNU at 8.30p.m. According to an immigration official, 39 of the deportees were returned because of immigration offences, while one, a male, was deported because of his involvement in drug-related matters.

