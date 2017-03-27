3 suicide bombers die on outskirts of...

3 suicide bombers die on outskirts of Maiduguri, Nigeria

Police spokesman Victor Isuku said that on Sunday morning two men detonated explosive vests when security agents challenged them near an entry to Maiduguri, the northeastern city that has sustained several attacks. He said the bombers killed only themselves.

Chicago, IL

