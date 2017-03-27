3 dead in foiled suicide bombers atta...

3 dead in foiled suicide bombers attacks in Borno

16 hrs ago

The police in Borno on Sunday confirmed that three suspected male suicide bombers were killed in separate foiled attacks in Muna and Dusuman village at the outside of Maiduguri. Isuku said that the first incident happened around Muna garage near the entrance of the city when two suspected male bombers were killed.

Chicago, IL

