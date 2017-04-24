253 Nigerians deported from Libya arr...

253 Nigerians deported from Libya arrive Lagos airport

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The returnees, who were conveyed by a Libyan Airline plane comprised of 140 adult females and eight children. Also aboard were 103 adult male and three male children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,578,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC