2 Turkish nationals kidnapped in southern Nigeria: Police

WARRI, Nigeria - Nigerian police say two Turkish nationals have been abducted and there has been no word from their kidnappers. State police spokesman Chukwu Okechukwu said Tuesday that the two workers for a construction company were taken Sunday in the town of Eket in Akwa Ibom state in the country's south.

Chicago, IL

