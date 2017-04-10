2 Female Suicide Bombers Explode near...

2 Female Suicide Bombers Explode near Nigerian University

5 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Ibrahim Abdulkadir, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, said there were no casualties other than the attackers in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. The attack is the second this year on the university after an incident on January 16 that involved three female bombers.

