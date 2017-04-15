150 arrested for Nigeria 'reign of terror'

Police have arrested scores of armed people, allegedly operating under the influence of drugs, after their group had embarked on a "reign of terror" in northeastern Nigeria. "It has come to our knowledge that some self-centred politicians have perfected plans to disrupt the relative peace in the state in order to achieve their selfish political aggrandisement," said Garba Baba Umar, the Bauchi State police commissioner.

