150 arrested for Nigeria 'reign of terror'

150 arrested for Nigeria 'reign of terror'

17 hrs ago

Police have arrested scores of armed people, allegedly operating under the influence of drugs, after their group had embarked on a "reign of terror" in northeastern Nigeria. "It has come to our knowledge that some self-centred politicians have perfected plans to disrupt the relative peace in the state in order to achieve their selfish political aggrandisement," said Garba Baba Umar, the Bauchi State police commissioner.

Chicago, IL

