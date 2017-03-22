Xenophobic Attacks: Come back home, Rep begs Nigerians in SA
By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco. Agbakwuru ABUJA-CHAIRMAN House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Mrs Rita Orji Wednesday begged Nigerians in South Africa to quickly relocate to Nigeria after five Nigerians were attacked barely 48hours after the Nigerian delegation arrived from South Africa for peace talks.
