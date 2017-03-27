World Bank approves $200m agric-credi...

World Bank approves $200m agric-credit to Nigeria

16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

THE World Bank has approved a 200 million dollars credit facility to further support Nigeria in its efforts to enhance agricultural productivity of small and medium scale farmers. In a statement in Abuja, the Word Bank Country Director, Mr. Rachid Benmessaoud said the loan was in recognition of agriculture as the key to long-term economic growth and diversification.

Chicago, IL

