Where is Nigeria's Paul Revere

Where is Nigeria's Paul Revere

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A rejoinder to the Acting President's Speech to the 14th National Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria, PFN, in Benin City, Nigeria. T HE Acting President's speech to the 14th National Biennial Conference of the PFN, doubtlessly marked him as a distinguished master of oratory protocol, as well as an erudite scholar of Nigeria's terrorism history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC