Walter Onnoghen Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Nigeria
On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Justice Walter Onnoghen of the Supreme Court took his oath of office and allegiance before Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to become the functional Chief Justice of Nigeria . President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on an extended vacation in the United Kingdom, had last November inaugurated Onnoghen as acting CJN sequel to the retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed.
