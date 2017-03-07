Walter Onnoghen Sworn-In As Chief Jus...

Walter Onnoghen Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Justice Walter Onnoghen of the Supreme Court took his oath of office and allegiance before Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to become the functional Chief Justice of Nigeria . President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on an extended vacation in the United Kingdom, had last November inaugurated Onnoghen as acting CJN sequel to the retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb 22 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC