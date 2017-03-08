UPDATE 3-Nigerian regulators push for...

UPDATE 3-Nigerian regulators push for deal in Etisalat debt talks

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

ABUJA/LAGOS, March 9 Nigeria's telecoms regulator and central bank governor intervened on Thursday to try to help Etisalat Nigeria resolve debt restructuring talks with its lenders, after the company missed a payment on a $1.2 billion loan. A banking source told Reuters on Wednesday that the Nigerian affiliate of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms company Etisalat had given notice to its Nigerian lenders that it would miss a payment in February.

