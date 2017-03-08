UPDATE 2-Abu Dhabi's Etisalat wants Nigerian debt deal before sells stake -sources

DUBAI/LAGOS, March 13 Abu Dhabi telecoms group Etisalat may sell its stake in Etisalat Nigeria, which has defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan, but wants the company's debt restructured before it does so, two sources told Reuters on Monday. Nigeria's central bank and telecoms regulator on Friday agreed with local banks to pursue a default deal rather than a receivership for Etisalat Nigeria so as not to deter investors and to avoid a wider debt crisis.

