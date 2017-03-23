UPDATE 1-Nigeria's black market naira nears central bank rate for consumers -traders
Nigeria's naira firmed to 390 per dollar on the black market on Friday, up 2.6 percent from its previous session and near the central bank's rate for consumers, traders said. The central bank said in an emailed statement it received bids for $81 million from authorised dealers on Friday after it offered to sell $100 million in currency forwards on Thursday.
