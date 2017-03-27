UPDATE 1-Nigeria preps $500 million E...

UPDATE 1-Nigeria preps $500 million Eurobond to help fund record spending

Nigeria's national assembly has approved a $500 million Eurobond sale, the finance minister said on Wednesday, an attempt to plug the yawning budget deficit. Details of the Eurobond issuance will be released later in a statement, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun told reporters in Abuja.

Chicago, IL

