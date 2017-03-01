UPDATE 1-Nigeria files new charges ag...

UPDATE 1-Nigeria files new charges against Shell, Eni, others over...

Read more: Reuters

Nigeria's financial crime watchdog has filed new corruption charges against Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and others regarding the $1.3 billion purchase of a long-disputed oilfield in 2011, according to court documents released on Thursday. The charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and official corruption were made after an investigation by Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission found new evidence, Jonson Ojogbane, an EFCC senior prosecutor named in the documents, told Reuters by telephone.

